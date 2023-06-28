Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .225.
- In 46.5% of his 43 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (7.0%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this season (25.6%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.262
|AVG
|.195
|.310
|OBP
|.235
|.431
|SLG
|.325
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (9-3) to make his 15th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
