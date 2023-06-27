Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 70.1% of his 67 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (28 of 67), with two or more RBI 11 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .285 AVG .266 .340 OBP .312 .538 SLG .430 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 18 27/10 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings