Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.1% of his 67 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (28 of 67), with two or more RBI 11 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.285
|AVG
|.266
|.340
|OBP
|.312
|.538
|SLG
|.430
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|27/10
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
