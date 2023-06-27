The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Perdomo enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318.

In 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this season (33.3%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.0% of his games this year (29 of 63), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .236 AVG .367 .339 OBP .467 .377 SLG .544 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 13 RBI 19 24/16 K/BB 17/15 4 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings