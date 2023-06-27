Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Perdomo enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318.
- In 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this season (33.3%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.0% of his games this year (29 of 63), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.236
|AVG
|.367
|.339
|OBP
|.467
|.377
|SLG
|.544
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|19
|24/16
|K/BB
|17/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.