Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .255 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has had a hit in 33 of 59 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 59 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 19 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (22.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.297
|AVG
|.209
|.330
|OBP
|.253
|.337
|SLG
|.330
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
