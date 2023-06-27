Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .750 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .233.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.4%).
- In 25.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 of 39 games (43.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.259
|AVG
|.210
|.286
|OBP
|.290
|.621
|SLG
|.468
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.