The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .750 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .233.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.4%).

In 25.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 of 39 games (43.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .259 AVG .210 .286 OBP .290 .621 SLG .468 9 XBH 8 6 HR 4 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

