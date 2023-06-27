On Tuesday, June 27 at 9:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) host Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) in the series opener at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (9-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 25 out of the 36 games, or 69.4%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rays have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.