Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Taj Bradley, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with 91 total home runs.

Arizona ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .438.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (409 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona's 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.352).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gallen is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Gallen is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Brewers W 5-1 Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Tommy Henry Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Yonny Chirinos 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers

