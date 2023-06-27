Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 27.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (9-2) for the Diamondbacks and Taj Bradley (5-3) for the Rays.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 25 (69.4%) of those contests.

This season Arizona has won 19 of its 27 games, or 70.4%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 409.

The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

