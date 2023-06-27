Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 81 hits, batting .293 this season with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (28.4%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has an RBI in 28 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.316
|.350
|OBP
|.395
|.524
|SLG
|.602
|18
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|21
|31/13
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|16
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.