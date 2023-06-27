Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .282.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Walker enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421.
- In 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.0% of his games this year, Walker has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.0%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.277
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.337
|.533
|SLG
|.510
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|29
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/12
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
