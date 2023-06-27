The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .232 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (26.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 of 42 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .279 AVG .195 .328 OBP .235 .459 SLG .325 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 13/4 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings