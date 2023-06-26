Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of December 31.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per game.
- Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but just one at home.
- Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.
- Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.
- Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).
- Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
