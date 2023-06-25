On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks while batting .276.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 46 of 66 games this year (69.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 42.4% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.4%), including five games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .285 AVG .266 .340 OBP .313 .538 SLG .435 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 18 27/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

