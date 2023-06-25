Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 46 of 66 games this year (69.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.4%), including five games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.285
|AVG
|.266
|.340
|OBP
|.313
|.538
|SLG
|.435
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
