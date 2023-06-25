The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.507) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had an RBI in 26 games this year (36.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .290 AVG .293 .365 OBP .373 .493 SLG .521 16 XBH 14 5 HR 8 17 RBI 23 25/15 K/BB 25/16 3 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings