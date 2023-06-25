Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.507) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had an RBI in 26 games this year (36.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.290
|AVG
|.293
|.365
|OBP
|.373
|.493
|SLG
|.521
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|23
|25/15
|K/BB
|25/16
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Giants give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
