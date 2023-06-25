Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .238.
  • In 53.3% of his games this season (24 of 45), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 19 of 45 games (42.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 19
.261 AVG .203
.299 OBP .314
.435 SLG .203
9 XBH 0
2 HR 0
5 RBI 4
20/5 K/BB 11/8
10 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.