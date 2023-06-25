Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Perdomo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .273.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 20 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .236 AVG .372 .339 OBP .476 .377 SLG .558 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 24/16 K/BB 16/15 4 SB 5

