Gabriel Moreno -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .261.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 33 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.9%).

In 13 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .297 AVG .218 .330 OBP .263 .337 SLG .345 4 XBH 7 0 HR 2 11 RBI 14 21/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings