Gabriel Moreno -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .261.
  • Moreno has picked up a hit in 33 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Moreno has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.9%).
  • In 13 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 25
.297 AVG .218
.330 OBP .263
.337 SLG .345
4 XBH 7
0 HR 2
11 RBI 14
21/6 K/BB 24/6
3 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • DeSclafani (4-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
