Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .774 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .239 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Longoria enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Longoria has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (26.3%), homering in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.8% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 38 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .259 AVG .220 .286 OBP .292 .621 SLG .492 9 XBH 8 6 HR 4 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings