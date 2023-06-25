Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .774 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is hitting .239 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
  • Longoria enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • Longoria has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (26.3%), homering in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.8% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 of 38 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.259 AVG .220
.286 OBP .292
.621 SLG .492
9 XBH 8
6 HR 4
12 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 20/6
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • DeSclafani (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
