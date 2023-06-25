Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .314 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 63.4% of his 41 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season (36.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.303
|AVG
|.324
|.299
|OBP
|.370
|.394
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|11/0
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.