The San Francisco Giants (44-33) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.31 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.

Nelson is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Nelson enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Ryne Nelson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (96) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 670 total hits and eighth in MLB play scoring 384 runs.

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are batting .350.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will send DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

DeSclafani has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with 404 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 90 home runs (12th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 5-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI over five innings.

