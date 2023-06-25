Player props are available for LaMonte Wade Jr and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .299/.378/.572 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 81 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.369/.507 on the year.

Marte heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants' Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

DeSclafani has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7).

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 20 5.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 3.0 7 5 5 7 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 6.0 3 2 2 2 4 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 3.0 5 6 5 2 3 vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 48 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .283/.416/.465 slash line so far this year.

Wade has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 74 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.333/.456 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

