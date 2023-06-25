LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (44-33) will match up against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) at Oracle Park on Sunday, June 25. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+110). A 9-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 18 out of the 36 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 13-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

In the last 10 games, the Giants were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 3rd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

