Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (44-33) and Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 25.

The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) for the Giants and Ryne Nelson (3-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This year, Arizona has won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (404 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule