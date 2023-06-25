Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 81 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 20.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 56.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.9%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.273
|AVG
|.328
|.350
|OBP
|.408
|.524
|SLG
|.625
|18
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|21
|31/13
|K/BB
|27/16
|7
|SB
|16
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani (4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
