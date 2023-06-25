The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 81 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • He has homered in 20.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 56.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.9%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 34
.273 AVG .328
.350 OBP .408
.524 SLG .625
18 XBH 21
8 HR 8
20 RBI 21
31/13 K/BB 27/16
7 SB 16

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • DeSclafani (4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

