Christian Walker -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Walker is batting .350 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 63.5% of his games this year (47 of 74), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (18.9%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 51.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .277 AVG .278 .355 OBP .327 .533 SLG .500 19 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 28 26/16 K/BB 25/11 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings