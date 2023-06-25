As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season hit the over.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and picked up 418 yards.

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons collected two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

Odds are current as of June 25 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.