Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Alek Thomas (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .216 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 46.3% of his 41 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this season (26.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.279
|AVG
|.164
|.328
|OBP
|.208
|.459
|SLG
|.288
|7
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 80 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- DeSclafani (4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.