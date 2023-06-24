The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Xiyu Lin is currently in second place with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Xiyu Lin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Lin has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of her last 15 rounds played.

Lin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Lin has finished in the top five in three of her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lin has finished within three shots of the leader in three of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Lin is heading into this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 17 -9 260 0 17 5 7 $1.1M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Lin's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 24th.

Lin made the cut in each of her two most recent entries to this event.

Lin finished second in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Lin will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,551 yards in the past year.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.97 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was good enough to place her in the 82nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

Lin shot better than 92% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.40 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Lin recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lin did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Lin carded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent tournament, Lin carded a bogey or worse on three of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lin finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 12 of the 20 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Lin finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Lin Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lin's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

