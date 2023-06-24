Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .201.

Smith has picked up a hit in 26 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI seven times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .228 AVG .171 .377 OBP .261 .293 SLG .415 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 21/22 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings