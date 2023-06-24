Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .201.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 26 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI seven times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.228
|AVG
|.171
|.377
|OBP
|.261
|.293
|SLG
|.415
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|21/22
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Walker (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
