Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .201.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 26 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI seven times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 25
.228 AVG .171
.377 OBP .261
.293 SLG .415
4 XBH 8
1 HR 6
15 RBI 15
21/22 K/BB 18/10
0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will look to Walker (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
