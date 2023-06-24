As we head into Saturday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Mariners (Bryce Miller) against the Orioles (Dean Kremer).

Read on to find the probable pitchers for every contest on the schedule for June 24.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (7-2) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (3-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.

CHC: Steele STL: Wainwright 13 (73 IP) Games/IP 8 (43.2 IP) 2.71 ERA 5.56 7.6 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 13.5 runs

13.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals

Mariners at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Miller (5-3) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kremer (8-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.

SEA: Miller BAL: Kremer 9 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (81 IP) 3.68 ERA 4.56 7.9 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Orioles

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Mariners at Orioles

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Rangers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Luis Severino (0-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

TEX: Gray NYY: Severino 13 (76 IP) Games/IP 6 (30 IP) 2.96 ERA 6.30 7.7 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Yankees

TEX Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at Yankees

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-3) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will counter with Ryan Walker (2-0) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

ARI: Kelly SF: Walker 15 (90 IP) Games/IP 13 (17.1 IP) 3.10 ERA 1.56 9.6 K/9 8.3

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (6-2) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

NYM: Scherzer PHI: Sanchez 12 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (8.1 IP) 4.04 ERA 3.24 9.5 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies

NYM Odds to Win: -135

-135 PHI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Phillies

Athletics at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Jose Berrios (7-5) when the clubs play Saturday.

OAK: Harris TOR: Berrios 6 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (89 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.64 6.7 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Blue Jays

Brewers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

MIL: Peralta CLE: Bibee 14 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (53.1 IP) 4.48 ERA 4.05 9.9 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Guardians

Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Bryan Hoeing (1-1) when the clubs face off Saturday.

PIT: Bido MIA: Hoeing 2 (10 IP) Games/IP 17 (30 IP) 3.60 ERA 2.70 11.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -165

-165 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Marlins

Red Sox at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (4-8) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

BOS: Paxton CHW: Lynn 7 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (84.1 IP) 3.29 ERA 6.51 12.0 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at White Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at White Sox

Braves at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-5) when the clubs play on Saturday.

ATL: Shuster CIN: Ashcraft 8 (41.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (65 IP) 4.57 ERA 6.78 5.0 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Braves at Reds

ATL Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Reds

Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-11) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will counter with Yonny Chirinos (3-2) when the clubs play Saturday.

KC: Lyles TB: Chirinos 15 (85.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (43 IP) 6.62 ERA 2.72 6.5 K/9 4.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 KC Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Rays

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (0-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

MIN: Lopez DET: Olson 15 (90 IP) Games/IP 4 (19.1 IP) 4.40 ERA 5.59 11.0 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Tigers

Astros at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (3-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.

HOU: Blanco LAD: Miller 12 (29 IP) Games/IP 5 (28.2 IP) 4.66 ERA 2.83 9.6 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Astros at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -175

-175 HOU Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Dodgers

Nationals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-6) to the hill as they take on the Padres on Saturday.

WSH: Gray SD: TBD 15 (84 IP) Games/IP - 3.64 ERA - 7.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Padres

Angels at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.

LAA: Canning COL: Anderson 11 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (39.1 IP) 4.40 ERA 4.12 8.3 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rockies

LAA Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 12.5 runs

12.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Angels at Rockies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.