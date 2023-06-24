The Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will be looking to snap a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Seattle Storm (3-8) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

The game has no line set.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 87 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-10.8)

Seattle (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Mercury vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has won twice against the spread this year.

Phoenix has played 10 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

Offensively the Mercury are the ninth-ranked team in the WNBA (77.5 points per game). On defense they are the worst (87.6 points allowed per game).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (29.4) and ninth in rebounds conceded (35.5).

In terms of turnovers, the Mercury are second-worst in the league in committing them (15.5 per game). And they are third-worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

In 2023, the Mercury are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.0%).

Defensively, the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.7. They are sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.2%.

Phoenix takes 35.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.5% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.5% are 2-pointers.

