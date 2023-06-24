Lucy Li is in 76th place, with a score of +11, following the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Lucy Li at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Lucy Li Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Li has scored under par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Li has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Li has had an average finish of 50th.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Li has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 32 -2 278 0 11 1 2 $246,965

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Li played this event was in 2023, and she finished 76th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

The courses that Li has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,567 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Li's Last Time Out

Li shot poorly over the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.10 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Her 4.38-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was poor, putting her in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the 10 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Li shot better than only 30% of the competitors (averaging 4.70 strokes).

Li carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Li carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.1).

Li carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.0 on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that last competition, Li's par-4 performance (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Li ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on five of 10 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 6.4.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Li carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Li Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect Li's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

