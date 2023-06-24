The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.5% of his games this year, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (36.9%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .285 AVG .267 .340 OBP .310 .538 SLG .442 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 17 27/10 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings