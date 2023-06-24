Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- hitting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .288.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 75.7% of his 70 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 25 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.290
|AVG
|.287
|.365
|OBP
|.365
|.493
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|21
|25/15
|K/BB
|24/15
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (2-0) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw one scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres without surrendering a hit.
