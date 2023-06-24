Ketel Marte -- hitting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .288.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 75.7% of his 70 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 25 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .290 AVG .287 .365 OBP .365 .493 SLG .500 16 XBH 13 5 HR 7 17 RBI 21 25/15 K/BB 24/15 3 SB 3

