Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .231 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 23 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|.261
|AVG
|.182
|.299
|OBP
|.303
|.435
|SLG
|.182
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|20/5
|K/BB
|10/8
|10
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
