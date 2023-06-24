The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .231 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 23 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 18 .261 AVG .182 .299 OBP .303 .435 SLG .182 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 4 20/5 K/BB 10/8 10 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings