Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Giants.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .294.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (27.9%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Perdomo has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.9%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.236
|AVG
|.370
|.339
|OBP
|.480
|.377
|SLG
|.568
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|24/16
|K/BB
|15/15
|4
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw one scoreless inning without giving up a hit.
