The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .294.
  • Perdomo has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (27.9%).
  • Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.8% of his games this season, Perdomo has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.9%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 27
.236 AVG .370
.339 OBP .480
.377 SLG .568
10 XBH 10
2 HR 3
13 RBI 18
24/16 K/BB 15/15
4 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-0) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw one scoreless inning without giving up a hit.
