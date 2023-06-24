Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 165 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .316.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), with multiple hits 14 times (35.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (37.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.0%).
- In 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.303
|AVG
|.329
|.299
|OBP
|.377
|.394
|SLG
|.414
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|11/0
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Giants surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.