Merrill Kelly will try to collect his 10th win of the campaign when his Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) visit the San Francisco Giants (43-33) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ryan Walker (2-0) to the mound, while Kelly (9-3) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Walker - SF (2-0, 1.56 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-3, 3.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .194 batting average against him.

Kelly is trying to build upon a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Kelly is looking for his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit against the San Diego Padres.

He has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 1.56, a batting average against of .246 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

