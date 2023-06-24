The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Giants (-175). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (52.6%) in those games.

Arizona is 4-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 77 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 23-13 18-11 28-20 33-20 13-11

