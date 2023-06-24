Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (43-33) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) at Oracle Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.
The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-3) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (2-0).
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 25, or 71.4%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 35 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 25-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 398.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.47 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|@ Brewers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|June 20
|@ Brewers
|L 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Colin Rea
|June 21
|@ Brewers
|W 5-1
|Zac Gallen vs Julio Teheran
|June 22
|@ Nationals
|W 5-3
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 23
|@ Giants
|L 8-5
|Zach Davies vs Logan Webb
|June 24
|@ Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ryan Walker
|June 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 27
|Rays
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Taj Bradley
|June 28
|Rays
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane McClanahan
|June 29
|Rays
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zach Eflin
|June 30
|@ Angels
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Griffin Canning
