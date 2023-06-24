On Saturday, Christian Walker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Christian Walker has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Christian Walker will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.

In 63.0% of his games this season (46 of 73), Christian Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (31.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 73), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.5% of his games this season, Christian Walker has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 52.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .277 AVG .266 .355 OBP .318 .533 SLG .482 19 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 25 26/16 K/BB 25/11 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings