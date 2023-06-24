Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carson Kelly -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .190 with a double and a walk.
- Kelly has gotten at least one hit twice in six games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- Kelly has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.000
|AVG
|.571
|.067
|OBP
|.571
|.000
|SLG
|.714
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/1
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Giants will look to Walker (2-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.