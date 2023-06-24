Carson Kelly -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .190 with a double and a walk.

Kelly has gotten at least one hit twice in six games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.

Kelly has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .000 AVG .571 .067 OBP .571 .000 SLG .714 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/1 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings