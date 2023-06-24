Carson Kelly -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .190 with a double and a walk.
  • Kelly has gotten at least one hit twice in six games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
  • Kelly has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.000 AVG .571
.067 OBP .571
.000 SLG .714
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/1 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • The Giants will look to Walker (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
