Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .216.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.279
|AVG
|.164
|.328
|OBP
|.208
|.459
|SLG
|.288
|7
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres without surrendering a hit.
