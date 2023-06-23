Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .289 with 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 52 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (17.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 of 69 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .290 AVG .288 .365 OBP .368 .493 SLG .508 16 XBH 13 5 HR 7 17 RBI 20 25/15 K/BB 22/15 3 SB 3

