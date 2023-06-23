Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake McCarthy (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .231 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 51.2% of his 43 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 43 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 17 games this year (39.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.176
|.299
|OBP
|.306
|.435
|SLG
|.176
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|20/5
|K/BB
|8/8
|10
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Giants surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (6-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
