Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Nationals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .297.
- Perdomo has recorded a hit in 35 of 60 games this year (58.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.236
|AVG
|.382
|.339
|OBP
|.495
|.377
|SLG
|.579
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|24/16
|K/BB
|14/15
|4
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Webb (6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).
