Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .237 with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).

He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (13 of 37), with two or more RBI four times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 37 games (40.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .259 AVG .214 .286 OBP .279 .621 SLG .446 9 XBH 7 6 HR 3 12 RBI 7 19/3 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings