Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .237 with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (13 of 37), with two or more RBI four times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 37 games (40.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.214
|.286
|OBP
|.279
|.621
|SLG
|.446
|9
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|19/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Webb (6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
