Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .237 with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • Longoria has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Longoria has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (13 of 37), with two or more RBI four times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 of 37 games (40.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.259 AVG .214
.286 OBP .279
.621 SLG .446
9 XBH 7
6 HR 3
12 RBI 7
19/3 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Webb (6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
