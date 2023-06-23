Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .316.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (35.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (37.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 40 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.303
|AVG
|.329
|.299
|OBP
|.377
|.394
|SLG
|.414
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|11/0
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Giants give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
