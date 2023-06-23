The Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) visit the San Francisco Giants (42-33) in NL West play, at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (6-6, 3.39 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (1-3) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.11 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.

Davies enters this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Davies has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this outing.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (6-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, a 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119 in 15 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 21st in WHIP (1.119), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).

Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 393 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They are batting .264 for the campaign with 88 home runs, 12th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 3-for-23 with a double and an RBI over seven innings.

