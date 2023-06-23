Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on June 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Oracle Park on Friday, starting at 10:15 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.
- He's slashing .302/.383/.580 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has put up 78 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .289/.367/.500 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Webb Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (6-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.119 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 12
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 27
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|11
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .280/.415/.463 slash line so far this season.
- Wade will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, three walks and eight RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 17
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|5
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.335/.459 so far this year.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 17
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
